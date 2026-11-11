'He works like an animal!' – Yashin Trophy winner Unai Simon makes huge claim about Thibaut Courtois

Spain and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon has heaped praise on Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois. The Yashin Trophy winner described Courtois as a phenomenal professional who deserves to be regarded as the finest goalkeeper of the 21st century.
Simon shows ultimate sportsmanship toward rival Courtois
Fresh from winning the Yashin Trophy to crown his stellar 2026 campaign, Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon has demonstrated exceptional humility by singling out Real Madrid rival Thibaut Courtois for ultimate praise.
During his appearance on Onda Cero, Simon was asked about previous comments where he admitted he closely studies the Belgian international's game.
Rather than letting individual accolades cloud his judgment, Simon offered an unreserved endorsement of Courtois' elite status.
Courtois works 'like an animal' to maintain perfection
Simon revealed that Courtois was genuinely touched after learning of the Spaniard's earlier compliments during the World Cup, cementing a mutual respect between two masters of the craft.
"Well, I think he knows or feels it that way, and I am glad that he is a very humble goalkeeper who works hard every day," Simon told Edu Pidal.
"If every season he puts on an extraordinary performance, it must be because he works like an animal. So, I think he knows that he is the best goalkeeper in the world, and I can even say that for this century, he is the best."
Refusing false modesty in football evaluations
Pushed by the interviewer on whether he should have been more partisan by picking a teammate or claiming the title for himself, Simon firmly rejected petty club rivalries.
"No, I am not going to lie. Come on, as if I am going to say, 'No, I am the best.' No, I won't," Simon laughed.
His transparent assessment highlights a mature and objective outlook on modern football, recognizing peak excellence regardless of club crests.
Maintaining elite standards heading into international fixtures
Simon's admiration for the best in the business fuels his own daily dedication at Lezama as he prepares for Spain's upcoming assignments.
Having conceded just one goal across eight matches during Spain's victorious 2026 World Cup run, Simon's standards match those of the very legends he praises.
The Athletic Bilbao star aims to carry that elite focus onto the pitch as La Roja continue their relentless march under international duty.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.