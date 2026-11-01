Frustrated Unai Emery laments missed penalty and sloppy second half as Aston Villa stumble against Fulham

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Unai Emery could not hide his disappointment after Aston Villa were forced to settle for a point in a frustrating 1-1 draw against Fulham at Villa Park. Despite taking the lead, the Villans failed to capitalise on their early dominance, leaving the manager to rue a series of missed opportunities.

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Failure to capitalise on first-half dominance

Villa entered Saturday’s Premier League clash looking to turn Villa Park into a fortress, but they left the pitch feeling that two points had slipped through their fingers. The home side started with intent, creating several openings and even earning a penalty that could have changed the complexion of the evening. Although Nicolas Jackson eventually found the back of the net to give Villa a half-time lead, the failure to secure a wider margin proved costly when Zion Suzuki’s unfortunate own goal levelled the scores after the break.

Reflecting on the performance, Emery acknowledged that while his side controlled the opening 45 minutes, they were ultimately punished for their lack of a killer instinct. "It’s a disappointing result, a fair result. We tried to keep being consistent, improving, getting the result at home. Trying to get our Villa Park, our fortress, and we are in this way. We didn’t win, but we didn’t lose. The last matches here, through Champions League and Premier League, we are getting better, but today was disappointing because we didn’t win. The result is fair," explained the Villa manager on the club's official website.

A tale of two halves at Villa Park

The contrast between the two halves was stark, as Villa lost their grip on the game following the restart. Fulham emerged from the tunnel with renewed energy, pushing the hosts back and dominating the middle period of the match. Emery was quick to praise the visitors for their tactical discipline and their ability to exploit the gaps that appeared in the Villa midfield, forcing Zion Suzuki into several important saves before the equaliser eventually arrived.

"They deserved it as well because they are playing well, they are organised and they created chances. We played the first half, dominating more, creating more chances than the second half. We were having corners offensively, we had a penalty. Sometimes we conceded some transitions and some actions, and they were being clinical defensively as well. They were breaking our press and we needed our goalkeeper, Zion Suzuki, saving some actions," Emery admitted.

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Consistency remains the main concern

For Emery, the primary source of frustration was the lack of consistency his players showed across the full 90 minutes. After a dominant start, the drop-off in possession and territorial control allowed Fulham to grow in confidence. Despite a late surge in the final 20 minutes where Villa created enough chances to snatch a victory, the manager felt the overall performance did not warrant all three points based on the second-half display.

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“The first half was, more or less, in good balance for us. The second half in the first 20 minutes, they were pushing, they were dominating, and were creating chances. They had corners offensively and we were not keeping the same consistency with ball possession and dominating like we did in the first half, so this draw was a fair result. In the last 15-20 minutes, we were pushing again and creating some chances and we could have won the game," Emery continued

Focus shifts to Champions League test

With the Fulham result now behind them, Villa must quickly refocus as they prepare for a busy schedule across multiple competitions. A midweek European fixture provides an immediate opportunity to bounce back before a high-profile domestic encounter against Manchester United. Emery views this current period as a minor hurdle in the club's wider progression and remains optimistic that his squad can learn from the errors made during Saturday night's stalemate.

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"We will keep going forward. The next match on Tuesday is the Champions League and we will try to prepare as best as possible, and then before the break we are playing against Manchester United to try and continue in our progression. There's still work to do and of course after today, and this result being disappointing for us, we keep going forward, trying to analyse and improve," Emery concluded.