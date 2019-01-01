There must be a government investigation and urgent action against racism in football - PFA

Sunday's clash in London was marred by claims Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was abused by fans, prompting the PFA to demand an enquiry

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has called for the UK government to investigate racism in football and take "immediate and urgent action" to tackle the issue.

Sunday's clash between and was marred by claims that defender Antonio Rudiger was the subject of racist abuse from the home fans, which prompted three tannoy announcements warning the crowd to desist.

Tottenham promised to investigate the allegations, while manager Jose Mourinho was left disappointed by the latest incident of racism in English football.

Meanwhile, pundit and former defender Gary Neville suggested that racism is evident in British politics and said the Premier League is has been hiding from the issue.

And the PFA has spoken out following the alleged abuse directed at Rudiger, saying it must be stamped out of society and football.

"Racism has no place in football or society," a statement read.

"It is deeply disappointing that some fans continue to display vulgar racist gestures and chants from the stands.

"It has become clear that football players are on the receiving end of the blatant racism that is currently rife in the UK, but they are not alone.

"The PFA stands beside every player who faces discrimination.

"We will continue to fight on their behalf to combat this issue for good.

"Football is part of the fabric of British society.

"With the huge global audience that English football attracts, we have a responsibility to lead the way with a zero-tolerance policy.

"Racist abuse in football is not just an issue for black and ethnic minority players, it is an issue for everyone who loves the game.

"Whilst the protocols in place ensured stadium announcements were executed today, we need to ensure the perpetrators are identified and dealt with according to the law.

"We believe that the time has come for all governing bodies to unite collectively to end this abuse.

"The PFA calls for a government enquiry into racism and the rise in hate crime within football and immediate and urgent action from an All-Party Group at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport to address this urgent issue."

Article continues below

The Football Association says it will work with officials to investigate and respond to the incident during Sunday's clash.

"We are aware of the incident in the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea," a statement read.

"We are working with the match officials, the clubs and the relevant authorities to fully establish the facts and take the appropriate steps.”