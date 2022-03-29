Ugly scenes in Abuja as angry Nigeria fans force Ghana players off the field

Angry Nigeria fans sent Ghana players away from the field after their 1-1 draw in the second leg of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying tie.

Tuesday's result was not enough for the Super Eagles to qualify for the tournament in Qatar later this year.

Thomas Partey's opening goal helped Ghana progress based on away goals after they held Augustine Eguavoen to a goalless draw in Kumasi on Friday.

Meanwhile, William Troost-Ekong's equaliser could not inspire the Super Eagles to victory which leaves them waiting for the next World Cup in 2026.

The result came as a disappointment for the home fans and they took matters into their hands with fans destroying stadium facilities at the end of the game.



The invasion forced the joyful Black Stars players, who were celebrating their victory, into the dressing room and the stadium security attempted to disperse the crowd with teargas.

Prior to the encounter, there were reports of stampede and harassment of fans by security officials.