Ugandan FA boss Magogo steps aside as Fifa investigates fraud allegations

The Fufa president has stepped aside to allow Fifa to investigate claims he sold tickets which were meant for the World Cup

Federation of Football Association (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has stepped aside for two months to permit pending investigations by the Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) over the alleged sale of Fifa World Cup tickets.

Addressing the 95th Fufa Ordinary Assembly held at the Multi-Purpose Hall in Adjumani, West Nile on Saturday, Magogo told the delegates he would step down to allow Fifa to investigate the allegations and wait for the disposal of the case.

“At the beginning of this Assembly, I told you I have good news to tell you,” Magogo is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“The good news is there is a case that was filed to Fifa to tarnish the person of the president. This case can go on for ages but to dispose of it once and for all, I was advised to step aside for two months as the investigations go on.”

“I was very sure that the truth will be known and I will be able to bounce back.”

Magogo also revealed the federation's first vice president Justus Mugisha will temporarily steer the wheels as the investigations are conducted and concluded, for the final decision.

The case against Magogo to Fifa was filed by Makindye West Member of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana.

Ssewanyana, also the chairman of Katwe United Football Club, an entity in the Fufa Big League and the shadow Minister for Sports in the opposition government petitioned Fifa regarding the way Magogo handled the 2014 Fifa World Cup tickets allocated for Uganda.

The petition was filed on 30th May 2017 to the Fifa Ethics and Integrity Committee, accusing Magogo for the violation and breach of Fifa statutes, code of ethics and disciplinary code, under the articles 13, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

For every Fifa World Cup tournament, a particular number of tickets is allocated to each federation prior to the championship. In Uganda’s case 177 tickets were allocated but none, according to Ssewanyana were sold to Ugandans.