UEFA Women’s Champions League last-32 draw: Lyon land Juventus as Man City get Goteborg

The current holders of the crown will take on Italian opponents, while Chelsea face Benfica and Barcelona meet PSV

Holders will face in the last 32 of the UEFA Women’s , while take on Goteborg.

Elsewhere, have been paired with and line up against .

Another battle between continental heavyweights will see and lock horns and must navigate their way past Gornik Leczna.

Lyon have been the dominant force across the women’s game for several years now, with the French giants claiming the Champions League crown seven times in total and in each of the last five seasons.

Dethroning them will be no easy task, but that is the challenge facing a number of Europe's most ambitious outfits.

Manchester City - who boast the likes of Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton and Rose Lavelle on their books – are among those looking to stake a serious claim for the grandest of prizes in 2020-21.

are also back in contention, having finished as runners-up last term, while Barcelona, Fortuna Hjorring and PSG are all previous finalists.

Brondy are in the competition for a record-equalling 18th straight season, and have participated in the knockout phase across each of their previous European quests.

PSG’s opponents Gornik Leczna are gracing the last 32 for the very first time, as are Kharkiv.

Benfica, Valerenga and Lanchkhuti are also debutants at this stage, with PSV and Servette being dropped in at this round for the first time – having avoided the need to go through qualifiers.

Wolfsburg are set to face ZFK Spartak as they look to move another step closer to the ultimate goal, while Glasgow City will be taking on Sparta Praha.

The first legs of those ties in the round of 32 will take place on December 9 and10, with the return dates pencilled in for a week later.

All of those still in the hunt for Champions League glory are looking to make their way to the final in Gothenburg on May 16, 2021.

UWCL last-32 draw in full

St. Polten (AUT) vs Zurich (SUI)

Lanchkhuti (GEO) vs Rosengard (SWE)

Goteborg (SWE) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Glasgow City (SCO)

Juventus (ITA) vs Lyon (FRA)

ZFK Spartak (SRB) vs Wolfsburg (GER)

(ITA) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)

Benfica (POR) vs Chelsea (ENG)

Pomurje (SVN) vs Fortuna Hjorring (DEN)

WFC-2 Kharkiv (UKR) vs BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ)

Valerenga (NOR) vs Brondby (DEN)

Ajax (NED) vs Bayern Munich (GER)

PSV (NED) vs Barcelona (ESP)

FC Minsk (BLR) vs LSK Kvinner (NOR)

Gornik Leczna (POL) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Servette (SUI) vs (ESP)