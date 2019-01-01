UEFA Super Cup 2019: Teams, tickets, location & when will it take place

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle it out in UEFA's annual curtain-raiser

This year's UEFA Super Cup will be the first to host two English sides, with winners meeting victors in later this August.

The Reds were the last side to win the Super Cup in 2005 following their historic UCL victory, which was also held in Istanbul.

Last year saw and fight it out to be crowned Super Cup champions, with Diego Simeone's side the victors.

Ahead of this August's showdown, Goal brings you everything you need to know about the UEFA Super Cup 2019, including when and where it takes place, how to watch it live and more.

What is the UEFA Super Cup?

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual football match contested by the champions of the continent's two main club competitions - the Champions League and the Europa League.

Usually played in August, the game serves as a sort of curtain-raiser for the upcoming European club season, with the group stages of the aforementioned tournaments primed to kick off in September.

Dutch sports journalist Anton Witkamp came up with the concept in 1971 and it has gone through a number of changes since its inception.

Initially, the competition incorporated two matches - home and away legs - but it has been a single-game decider since 1998, with games taking place at neutral venues.

When is the UEFA Super Cup 2019?

Game Liverpool vs Chelsea Date Wednesday, August 14 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET

The 2019 edition of the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea is due to be played on Wednesday August 15.

The game will kick off at 10pm local time, which means 8pm BST in the United Kingdom and 3pm ET in the United States.

It takes place five days after Liverpool get their Premier League season underway against Norwich and three days after of Chelsea's season-opener against .

Where is the UEFA Super Cup 2019 being held?

This year, the game will be hosted at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey. It has a capacity of 38,000 and has been the home of Super Lig side since 2016.

This is the first UEFA Super Cup to be held in Turkey, and the third time a UEFA club competition final is held in the country. It follows the 2005 Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium and the 2009 UEFA Cup final at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, which were both held in Istanbul.

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup 2019 live on TV

In the United States (US) the Super Cup can be watched live on television through TNT USA. It can also be streamed live online using Watch TNT or B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA Watch TNT / B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport 2 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport BT Sport app

UEFA Super Cup tickets

The ticket application portal for the game opened on June 18 and will close on July 2, and fans can enter the lottery on the official UEFA website starting now.

Prices range from €50 to €130, with the most expensive tickets - Category 1 - being centrally positioned.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been handed an allocation of just 5,257 tickets each for the upcoming clash in Istanbul, despite the stadium boasting a capacity of 38,000.

Though UEFA had previously stated that 78 per cent of tickets for the game would be made available to "supporters of the two teams and the general public", the majority will be reserved for sale to neutral fans through UEFA channels.

This follows on from Liverpool and Chelsea being left disappointed with ticketing issues surrounding their respective UCL and UEL finals. The Reds were allotted just 16,600 seats of the 67,000-seat Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid against , while Chelsea were given just 5,800 tickets for their final against in Baku.

Ticket type Price Category 1 €130 Category 2 €90 Category 3 €50 Wheelchair €50 Easy Access €50

Who won the last UEFA Super Cup?

Atletico Madrid won the last edition of the UEFA Super Cup in 2018, defeating crosstown rivals Real Madrid 4-2 after extra time to clinch their third title.

Diego Costa opened the scoring before Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos netted to make it 2-1 for Los Blancos shortly after the second half. Costa, however, struck late in the second half to level the score at 2-2 before Saul and Koke found the back of the net in extra time to win 4-2.

and are the most successful clubs in the history of the competition, with each side winning five titles each. Real Madrid have claimed four titles.