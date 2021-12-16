UEFA Nations League 2022-23 draw: Date, time, how to watch and everything you need to know

GOAL
Getty

All 55 European member nations will take part in the competition, which will begin next June

The UEFA Nations League is set to return for its third edition with the 2022-23 campaign, which will kick off in June.

All 55 UEFA member nations will take part in the competition, which will be divided into four separate leagues: A, B, C and D.

The 16 teams in League A will be vying for the third Nations League title after France clinched the second in October with a 2-1 win over Spain in the final.

Editors' Picks

When is the draw for UEFA Nations League 2022-23?

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 draw takes place on Thursday, December 16 at 5pm GMT (12 noon ET) in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch and live stream the UEFA Nations League draw

UEFA will stream the 2022-23 Nations League draw on their website through the link here.

UEFA Nations League 2022-23 seeding pots

Leagues A, B, and C will all have 16 teams, with each league divided into four groups of four. League D will feature seven teams, with four in one group and three in another.

Article continues below

The four group winners in League A will advance to the semi-finals in June 2023. The group winners in the other three leagues will all be promoted for the 2024-25 competition.

League A

Pot 1

Pot 2

Pot 3

Pot 4

France

Portugal

England

Wales

Spain

Netherlands

Poland

Austria

Italy

Denmark

Switzerland

Czech Republic

Belgium

Germany

Croatia

Hungary

League B

Pot 1

Pot 2

Pot 3

Pot 4

Ukraine

Finland

Israel

Slovenia

Sweden

Norway

Romania

Montenegro

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Scotland

Serbia

Albania

Iceland

Russia

Republic of Ireland

Armenia

League C

Pot 1

Pot 2

Pot 3

Pot 4

Turkey

Greece

Lithuania

Kazakhstan/Moldova

Slovakia

Belarus

Georgia

Cyprus/Estonia

Bulgaria

Luxembourg

Azerbaijan

Gibraltar

Northern Ireland

North Macedonia

Kosovo

Faroe Islands

League D

Pot 1

Pot 2

Kazakhstan/Moldova

Latvia

Cyprus/Estonia

San Marino

Liechtenstein

Andorra

Malta

When does the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 start?

The first two matchdays of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League are scheduled for June 2-8, 2022. They will be followed by two more matches later in June, with another two in September.

The semi-finals and final are set for June 2023.