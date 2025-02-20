UEFA coefficient ranking 2024-25: Which leagues will get the extra Champions League slots for 2025-26?

GOAL takes a look at the official UEFA coefficient rankings in order to determine which associations will benefit.

The 2024-25 season saw the introduction of an all-new Champions League format, with more teams battling it out for continental glory in Europe.

As part of the revamp, UEFA now rewards associations for the seasonal performance of their clubs, with two extra places in the Champions League reserved for the two associations that finish top of the seasonal UEFA coefficient rankings.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the leagues that are most likely to secure the extra Champions League berths for next season.

UEFA association coefficient ranking - 2024-25 season

As of February 20, 2025, England and Spain look set to benefit from extra berths in the 2025-26 Champions League, thanks to their respective clubs' 2024-25 season coefficient performances. The table below gives a sense of how things stand.

Rank Association Clubs Pts Avg 1 England 6/7 146.250 20.892 2 Spain 6/7 129.750 18.535 3 Italy 4/8 142.500 17.812 4 Portugal 3/5 80.250 16.050 5 Germany 5/8 128.375 16.046

Source: UEFA (correct as of 1:45pm February 20, 2025)

As the table demonstrates, England (Premier League) comfortably lead the ranking and, with only Manchester City being eliminated of their seven representatives, it means they have plenty of opportunities to add more points to their tally.

Spain (La Liga) follow and, like England, still have six teams remaining in this season's UEFA competitions. Italy's (Serie A) chances of securing that extra spot - as they did in the 2023-24 season - looked strong, but the elimination of AC Milan, Atalanta and Juventus from the Champions League knockout playoffs means their likelihood of picking up more points has diminished.

Behind those three associations is Portugal (Liga Portugal), which has an average of 16.050 coefficient points, while Germany (Bundesliga) are close in fifth, with an average of 16.046.

Which Premier League team could get the extra UCL place?

England currently gets four places in the Champions League - the top four teams from the Premier League.

Should England remain among the top two in the coefficient table come the end of the season, the Premier League will enjoy an extra place in the 2025-26 Champions League, with the team finishing fifth in the table set to benefit.

As of February 20, 2025, Bournemouth sat fifth in the Premier League table, though they were level on points with Chelsea. Manchester City are only marginally above Bournemouth in the table, so would be glad of a Champions League safety net.

The division, of course, is notoriously competitive and has been somewhat volatile in 2024-25, with a number of surprises occurring, not least the underperformances of City and Manchester United. The complexion of the table could be decidedly different come May.

What happens if Tottenham or Man Utd win the Europa League?

If Tottenham or Manchester United win the 2024-25 Europa League, then England could potentially have six Champions League representatives in 2025-26. In previous seasons, the maximum number of teams from a single association was five.

The winners of the Champions League and Europa League are rewarded with places in the following season's Champions League if they do not qualify through their final place in their domestic league.

At this point in the season, the chances of either Tottenham or Manchester United finishing in the top four (or top five) are beginning to look slim, with both sides finding themselves in the unfamiliar territory of the bottom half of the table.