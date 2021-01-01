Uchenna Kanu strike leads Linkopings past Vaxjo

The Nigeria international netted her side's only goal of the match as they squeezed past the visitors in the national championship

Uchenna Kanu was the heroine of the match as Linkopings claimed a 1-0 victory over Vaxjo in a 2020 Swedish Women's Cup group stage match at Linkoping Arena on Saturday.

Despite failing to find the back of the net at Lidkoping, the 23-year-old was handed the third appearance in the rescheduled national championship and she was pivotal in her side's home victory.

Following a 3-0 group opening win the last time out, Linkopings made a promising start to the encounter, although she only found a breakthrough in the 32nd minute through Kanu.

Despite Vaxjo's bid for a comeback, the Nigerian's effort was enough for the hosts as they held their nerves to claim their second group win.

Kanu featured for 89 minutes in the match and her latest goal was her second in the competition for the Swedish outfit this term.

Besides Kanu, compatriot Chinaza Uchendu was not dressed for the encounter as she continued her recovery from injury for Linkopings.

Despite the win, Linkopings dropped to second place on the Group A log, sitting adrift of Hackens, who thrashed bottom-placed Lidkoping 8-1.

As it stands, only a win over Swedish champions Hackens next week will guarantee Linkopings a passage to the next round of the ongoing women's tournament.

However, the triumphs for Linkopings and Hackens confirmed the exit of Lidkopings and Vaxjo despite both having a game in hand.

Kanu, who finished as the team's top scorer last season with eight goals, will look to continue in her rich vein of scoring form when they battle leaders Hackens in their final group game on March 27.