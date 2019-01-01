U23 Afcon qualifiers: Algeria 0-1 Ghana (Agg: 1-2) - Yaw Yeboah's strike earns Black Meteors historic qualification

Ibrahim Tanko's outfit are through to the continental showpiece following a slim away win on Tuesday

are set to play at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations for the first time after beating 1-0 to qualify on Tuesday.

A 69th-minute Yaw Yeboah effort proved decisive in the final qualifying round second leg fixture at Stade 8 Mai 1945 in Setif, as it helped secure a 2-1 win on aggregate. The two teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Accra on Friday.

The Black Meteors, who beat Togo and Gabon in the first and second qualifying rounds, respectively, join six other teams and hosts for the final tournament between November 8 and 22.

The top three teams at the African championship will represent the continent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in .

Set to play at Afcon for a historic first time since its inception in 2011, the West Africans are also looking to secure tickets for the Olympics for the first time since their last appearance at the 2004 edition in Athens, Greece.

Tuesday's big moment came in the 69th minute when captain Yeboah drove his way past four defenders into the box and planted the ball to the left of goalkeeper Abdelmoumen Sifour and into the net.

It was certainly big relief for the attacker who missed a penalty in the first leg

