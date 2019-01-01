U23 Afcon: Osei and Ghana unfazed by 'tough' Group A opponents

The Black Meteors' deputy trainer speaks on their draw for the upcoming continental competition

assistant coach Michael Osei has stated his outfit have no fears for any opposition ahead of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in next month.

The Black Meteors have been drawn against the hosts, and Mali in a tricky Group A for the November 8-22 Championship.

The top three teams at the African gathering will represent the continent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in .

“It is a very tough group," Osei told Happy FM.

"We have respect for any country that we are going to face in the competition but we have no fears.

“Now we know the countries we are going to play, so we have to prepare very well, watch their clips and strategise very well.

“We have a target, a dream and the players to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

Their first appearance at the continental showpiece since its inception in 2011, Ghana will begin their competition with a clash with Cameroon on November 8.

The Black Meteors then face on November 11 before wrapping up the group series against Mali three days later.

