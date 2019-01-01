U23 Afcon: Mensah laments Ghana's poor first half display against Cameroon

The attacker shares his thoughts on Friday's draw with The Indomitable Lions

winger Evans Mensah admits their output in the first half of their opening match of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) against left much to be desired on Friday.

On their tournament debut, the Black Meteors opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Cairo International Stadium.

Ghana had to snatch a point the hard way as they had to come from behind courtesy of Habib Mohammed's effort three minutes to full-time to cancel out Franck Evina's 59th-minute opener for The Indomitable Lions.

"We didn’t play well in the first half but the second was much better," Mensah, who was adjudged Man of the Match, said after the game as reported by Cafonline.com .

"It’s a positive result and we will try to do better in the coming games."

The result has left both teams tied on one point apiece in Group A.

Article continues below

Ghana will be eyeing their first three points of the tournament when they take on in their next fixture on Monday.

The hosts, meanwhile, beat Mali 1-0 in their tournament opener.

Former Allies winger Mensah currently plays club football for Finnish side HJK Helsinki.