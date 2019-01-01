U23 Afcon: Ghana's Evans Mensah named in Best XI

The 21-year-old HJK Helsinki man has been recognised for his fine performances at the continental fiesta

attacker Evans Mensah has been rewarded with a place in the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) Best XI for his good showing at the tournament.

The Finland-based winger has been one of the Black Meteors' best performers in a tournament which ended in a fourth-place finish after a penalty shoot-out defeat to in the third-place play-off on Friday.

He is the only Ghanaian in the coveted line-up.

Mensah completed the tournament with two goals, scoring in 2-2 draws with Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa in the semi-final and final respectively which both matches ultimately ending in penalty shoot-out defeats.

He also provided the assist for Ghana's late equaliser by Samuel Obeng in Friday's fixture.

In the tournament opener, the HJK Helsinki man was named Man of the Match against despite his side losing the game 1-0.

, who beat Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 to win the Cup on Friday, dominate the list with as many as five players including tournament best player Ramadan Sobhi, top scorer Mohamed Mostafa and best goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy.

The Ivorians contributed four players, while South Africa captain Tercious Repo Malepe completed the roster.