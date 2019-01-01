U23 Afcon: Ghana working hard to correct mistakes - Yaw Yeboah

The Black Meteors No.10 looks ahead to Monday's showdown with the hosts

skipper Yaw Yeboah believes his side have done enough work in training and will be in much better shape when they face hosts in their second game of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations on Monday.



The Black Meteors are set for what looks like their most difficult in the matchday two tie at the 75000-capacity Cairo International Stadium.

Whereas Ghana are in the search for their first three points on the back of a 1-1 draw with on the opening day, come into the game in high spirits following a triumph over Mali.

“We will correct our mistakes and train hard to avoid the mistakes we made in the first game," Yeboah is quoted as saying by the official Ghana FA website.

“Every first game of the tournament is difficult. It was a new environment, new pitch and even a new ball and we have some new players in our squad so our performance in the opening minutes wasn’t because of low confidence.

“We are now used to the ball and used to the pitch and the environment.

“The first game has given us confidence. Ghanaians should believe in us to get the win on Monday and qualify us to the next round.

Article continues below

“We know winning in the next match could propel us to the next stage and nothing will stop us from going for the win."

There have been concerns about Yeboah's fitness ahead of Monday's game following his injury withdrawal during Friday's fixture.

“I had a knock in the second half which really affected my play and I had to come out of the game for treatment and to ensure that I get fit for our next crucial games," the man explained.

