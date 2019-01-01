U23 Afcon: Ghana to clash with Cote d'Ivoire for a place in the final

The Black Meteors and the young Elephants will come face to face on Tuesday in a match with a lot on offer

will face off with neighbours Cote d'Ivoire for a place in the final of the ongoing Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in .

A Tuesday showdown at Al-Salam Stadium, the match will also offer its winners a ticket for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in .

Ghana confirmed their spot in the last four with a dramatic 2-0 win over Mali in their last group game on Thursday, finishing second in Group A.

Cote d'Ivoire, on the other hand, beat Zambia 1-0 on Friday to top Group B and seal a spot in the semi-final.

Ghana's first-ever appearance at the U23 Afcon since the tournament's inception in 2011, is also the first-ever meeting between the two sides at the championship.

Article continues below

With the top three teams at the end of the competition winning rights to represent Africa at next year's Olympics, qualification to the final automatically earns one of the three spots for the global showpiece.

The two losing semi-finalists will have a showdown for the last ticket reserved for the third-placed nation.

Ghana have not qualified for the Olympics since Athens 2004 in Greece.

