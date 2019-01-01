U23 Afcon: Ghana not scared facing hosts Egypt - Habib Mohammed

The Black Meteors defender previews Monday's clash with The Pharaohs in Cairo

centre-back Habib Mohammed is confident about their chances of pulling off an upset when they take on hosts at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Black Meteors face a tall order in coming up against the Pharaohs in their second group game at Cairo International Sports Stadium.

Following an opening day stalemate with , Ghana are looking for their first three points at the expense of , who beat Mali 1-0 to move top of the Group A table.

"We are going to face a tough opponent but with hard work and determination, it's 100 per cent possible we can beat them," Habib told ClubconsultAfrica.

"They are the host so we expect the fans to rally behind them. But that does not scare us. We are ready to make Ghana proud."

ace Habib, whose 87th-minute equaliser helped the Black Meteors snatch a 1-1 draw in the opening game, also shed light on the matchday one fixture.

Article continues below

"It was a tough game but we managed and fought hard for a point. I believe the results is not bad as well," he added

"I am going to work even harder than ever for the next game and correct any mistake I made for us to deliver."

Ghana have a clean bill of health going into Monday's clash as captain Yaw Yeboah has been passed fit following an injury scare during the Cameroon duel.

