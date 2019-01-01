U23 Afcon: Ghana draw hosts Egypt on tournament debut

The Black Meteors' opposition for the November 8-22 tournament have been confirmed

have been pitted against hosts in the group stage of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in November.

On their first-ever appearance at the continental showpiece, the Black Meteors have been drawn in Group A, which also includes and Mali.

The group will be based at Cairo International Stadium. Elsewhere, in Group B, defending champions will take on , and Zambia at Al Salam Stadium.

The November 8-22 tournament will serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in , with the top three teams in set to represent Africa at next year's global gathering.

Ghana, who beat Gabon, Togo and to book a place at Afcon, are hoping to claim one of the tickets for the world fiesta for the first time since 2004 in Athens, Greece.