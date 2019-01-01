U23 Afcon: Ghana draw hosts Egypt on tournament debut
Ghana have been pitted against hosts Egypt in the group stage of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in November.
On their first-ever appearance at the continental showpiece, the Black Meteors have been drawn in Group A, which also includes Cameroon and Mali.
The group will be based at Cairo International Stadium. Elsewhere, in Group B, defending champions Nigeria will take on Ivory Coast, South Africa and Zambia at Al Salam Stadium.
The November 8-22 tournament will serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, with the top three teams in Egypt set to represent Africa at next year's global gathering.
Ghana, who beat Gabon, Togo and Algeria to book a place at Afcon, are hoping to claim one of the tickets for the world fiesta for the first time since 2004 in Athens, Greece.