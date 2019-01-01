U23 Afcon: Ghana coach Tanko prefers their "tough" group

The Black Meteors boss discusses his nation's opponents for the tournament in Egypt next month

coach Ibrahim Tanko believes their tough group in the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in will bring the best from his team.

On their first appearance at the continental championship, the Black Meteors have been pitted against hosts , and Mali in Group A.

The tournament runs between November 8-22.

“A very tough group but I am very sure we can overcome," Tanko told 442gh.

"I prefer this kind of group than the so-called easy group in competitions.

"With this group, you know the stakes are high and [you need to] give your all from the beginning because all the teams are strong."

The top three teams at the African championship will represent the continent at the 2020 Olympic Games in .

“In all competitions, the first game is very important, and our first game will be against Cameroon, which I believe we can win," Tanko added.

“All we need is to do is have good preparation before the start of the competition, and I hope the ministry of sports and the GFA will ensure we have good preparation.

"I am very confident we shall overcome the group."

Ghana are hoping to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since Athens 2004.