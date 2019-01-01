U23 Afcon: Ghana coach Tanko praises his team for never giving up

The Black Meteors trainer has given his thoughts on leading the team to the continental fiesta

coach Ibrahim Tanko has dedicated their historic qualification for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) to the "entire country".

On Tuesday, the West Africans secured their first-ever ticket for the continental championship since its inception in 2011 by a 1-0 away triumph over .

It was a case of achieving it against the odds as a disappointing 1-1 home draw in the first leg in Accra saw many write off the Black Meteors' chances.

“At least the technical team never gave up after the traumatic situation we went in after the first leg," Tanko told 442gh.

"Our players were also determined. We [technical team] took up the challenge to psych the players up for the return leg and the players responded to it.

“We see this qualification as one for the entire country and feel very happy that we have been victorious in far away Algeria.

Article continues below

"This victory goes to every Ghanaian including the GFA, Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"I congratulate my players for their fighting spirit."

With the November 8 to 24 Afcon set to serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in , Ghana have also set their sights on making a return to the world gathering for the first time since 2004.

