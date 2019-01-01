U23 Afcon: Ghana captain Yeboah: We still have a chance to qualify

The Black Meteors skipper speaks on their fate against Algeria after the first leg draw

skipper Yaw Yeboah has not given up hope of reaching the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) despite a disappointing start to the final round of qualifying on Saturday.

The Black Meteors' dreams of securing a ticket for the tournament for the first time ever suffered a minor setback with a 1-1 home draw with in Accra.

Ibrahim Tanko's outfit now has it all to do in the second leg away on Tuesday to qualify.

"We didn't lose the match, It ended in a 1-1 draw. We can also score against them in Algiers," 's Yeboah said, as reported by Kickgh.

"We still have the chance to qualify. It's not over yet. Ghanaians are expecting a lot from us.

"We have the quality to win against Algeria, everything happens in football."

Article continues below

The aggregate winners after both legs join six other teams and hosts for the final tournament between November 8 and 22.

Afcon will serve as qualifiers for next year's Tokyo Olympic Games in , with the top three teams in set to represent Africa at the global showpiece.

Ghana are seeking a first appearance at the Olympics since Athens 2004.