U23 Afcon: Ghana call up home-based 18 for camp
A team of 18 home-based players have been summoned to begin training ahead of next month's Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak each have two players on the roster, namely Kwame Baah and Danlad Ibrahim, as well as Richmond Ayi and William Dankyi, respectively.
Berekum Chelsea centre-back Zakaria Fuseini, who together with Baah, was the only home-based player to regularly feature in coach Ibrahim Tanko's starting line-up during the qualifiers, has been called up as well.
The team will later be beefed up with a host of foreign-based players who are expected to dominate the final squad for the November 8-22 championship.
Ghana, making their first-ever appearance at Afcon, have been drawn against hosts Egypt, Cameroon and Mali in Group A.
The top three teams at the end of the tournament will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.
Full squad:
Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah (Asante Kotoko), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)
Defenders: Caleb Amankwaa (Aduana Stars), Frank Akoto (Heart of Lions), William Dankyi (Hearts of Oak), Zakaria Fuseini (Berekum Chelsea), Emmanuel Cudjoe (Attram de Visser)
Midfielders: Braimah Foster (Berekum Chelsea), Michael Agbekpornu (Dreams FC), Abdul Aziz Nurudeen (Vision FC), Nasiru Hamzah (Inter Allies), Mohamed Shiraz (New Edubiase), Eric Abdul Razak (Okyeman Planners)
Forwards: Osei-wusu Evans (Tema Youth), Kwame Poku (Nkoransa Warriors), Eric Dupey (Star Madrid), Adiwoh Peter Ernest (Emmanuel FC)