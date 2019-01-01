U23 Afcon: Ghana call up home-based 18 for camp

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited players to step up preparations for the November 8-22 championship in Egypt

A team of 18 home-based players have been summoned to begin training ahead of next month's Africa U23 Cup of Nations in .

and each have two players on the roster, namely Kwame Baah and Danlad Ibrahim, as well as Richmond Ayi and William Dankyi, respectively.

Berekum centre-back Zakaria Fuseini, who together with Baah, was the only home-based player to regularly feature in coach Ibrahim Tanko's starting line-up during the qualifiers, has been called up as well.

The team will later be beefed up with a host of foreign-based players who are expected to dominate the final squad for the November 8-22 championship.

, making their first-ever appearance at Afcon, have been drawn against hosts , and Mali in Group A.

The top three teams at the end of the tournament will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in .



Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah (Asante Kotoko), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Caleb Amankwaa ( ), Frank Akoto (Heart of Lions), William Dankyi (Hearts of Oak), Zakaria Fuseini (Berekum Chelsea), Emmanuel Cudjoe (Attram de Visser)

Midfielders: Braimah Foster (Berekum Chelsea), Michael Agbekpornu (Dreams FC), Abdul Aziz Nurudeen (Vision FC), Nasiru Hamzah ( Allies), Mohamed Shiraz (New Edubiase), Eric Abdul Razak (Okyeman Planners)

Forwards: Osei-wusu Evans (Tema Youth), Kwame Poku (Nkoransa Warriors), Eric Dupey (Star Madrid), Adiwoh Peter Ernest (Emmanuel FC)

