U23 Afcon: Ghana increasing training intensity ahead of Algeria showdown

The Black Meteors assistant shares his thoughts on his team and their upcoming games with the North Africans

assistant coach Michael Osei has stated preparations are on course ahead of their Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier with next month.

A group of 24 home-based players have this week begun preparations for the two-legged final round fixtures on September 6 and 10.

The U23 Afcon in will serve as qualifiers for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, .

"I think the players are cooperating very well," Osei told Kwesi Free Sports.

"The intensity of the training sessions is very high because we do not have a lot of time left before the match against Algeria.

"We have had to improvise a lot because the players were inactive due to the absence of a major competition.

"So, we are managing the training sessions very well but we can that they are responding and we are happy with what they did in the five days that they have been in camp.”

Article continues below

Ghana's team is expected to be beefed up with foreign-based players including captain Yaw Yeboah, Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru and striker Kwabena Owusu.

The Black Meteors will host the first leg before travelling for the return fixture.

The top three teams at the African championship will qualify for the Olympics.

