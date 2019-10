U23 Afcon: Egypt name all home based squad to face Ghana

The Pharaohs final team for the November 8-22 championship on home soil has been unveiled

Hosts have announced their team for next month's Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Coach Shawky Gharib's list includes Ahly trio of Akram Tawfik, Ahmed Yasser Rayan and Mahmoud El-Gazzar.

Ismaily duo of Mohamed Sadek and Ahmed Ayman have, however, not been called up. Ahly midfielder Mohamed Mahmoud has also been left out due to injury.

The entire 21-man squad ply their trade at home. are set to battle , and Mali in Group A of the November 8-22 championship.

The top three teams in the competition will be rewarded with a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Omar Radwan (El Gouna), Omar Salah (Smouha), Mohamed Sobhi ( )

Defenders: Osama Galal (ENPPI), Mahmoud Marei (Wadi Degla), Ahmed Ramadan (Wadi Degla), Mahmoud El-Gazzar (El-Gouna), Mohamed Abdelsalam (Zamalek), Ahmed AboulFetouh (Smouha), Karim El-Eraki (Al Masry)

Midfielders: Akram Tawfik (El Gouna), Ammar Hamdi ( ), Nasser Maher (Smouha), Ghanam Mohamed (Entag El-Harby), Ramadan Sobhi (Al Ahly SC), Emam Ashour (Zamalek)

Strikers: Mostafa Mohamed (Zamalek), Salah Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (El-Gouna), Taher Mohamed Taher (Arab Contractors)