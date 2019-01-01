U23 Afcon: Dutch-born Polley and Abass among Ghana's foreign-based candidates

Coach Ibrahim Tanko is hoping to augment his team with almost a dozen players plying their trade abroad

Eleven foreign-based players including Dutch-born defender Robin Polley have been pencilled down by for the upcoming Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in , according to reports.

Son of former Ghana international Prince Opoku Polley and born in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, the ADO Den Haag right-back is set to follow in the footsteps of his father to represent the country of his forebears.

Main 05 attacker Issah Abass, currently on loan with Dutch side FC Utrecht, is also billed for a return to national duty following his time with Ghana's U17 side.

The -based duo of Emmanuel Lomotey and Samuel Obeng complete the new faces among the 11 men, the club of the former having indeed confirmed the midfielder's call-up and participation in the November 8-22 championship.

Captain Yaw Yeboah of is on the list, so are fellow Spain-based players Kingsley Fobi and Kwabena Owusu, who ended the qualifying campaign as Ghana's top scorer. Owusu also played for the Black Stars at the recent senior in .

winger Joseph Paintsil has also been called up but fresh reports say the Belgian club are considering withdrawing him from the competition due to the U23 Afcon starting before and going beyond the Fifa international match calendar for November.

The likes of centre-back Nicholas Opoku, Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru, striker Dauda Mohammed, Slovakia-based Osman Bukari, attacker Bernard Tekpetey and -based Gideon Mensah are all reportedly out of the tournament on the demand of their clubs.

-based duo of Simon Zibo and Samuel Sarpong, as well as Finland-based winger Evans Mensah complete the 11 players reportedly lined up for the tournament in Egypt. Ghana are in Group A, alongside the hosts, and Mali.

On their first appearance at the U23 Afcon since its inception in 2011, the Black Meteors are hoping to finish among the top three teams to book a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in .

