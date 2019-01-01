U23 Afcon draw: Ghana ready for anyone on the road to the Olympics - Tanko

The Black Meteors boss looks ahead to Wednesday's event in the Egyptian city of Alexandria

coach Ibrahim Tanko has stated his outfit has no preferences ahead of the final tournament draw for the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday.

The Black Meteors are one of eight teams awaiting their fate for the November 8-24 championship in which will, in turn, serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in .

The top three teams at Afcon will represent Africa at the global showpiece.

“We are waiting for the official draw which is on the 2nd of October and our aim is to qualify [for the Olympics]," Tanko said, as reported by Citisportsonline.

"We will take on any team that the draw throws at us.

"If you want to qualify, you must win against any team. We are going to concentrate 100 per cent.

"I don’t think we have any stumbling block ahead of the tournament. We have to prepare very well.

"We have to go with the mentality of winning the Cup and so if we even finish second or third, we will still qualify for the Olympics.”

It will be Ghana's first appearance at the U23 Afcon since the competition's inception in 2011.

The Black Meteors are also hoping to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2004.

Hosts , , , Zambia, Cote d'Ivoire, and Mali are all possible group opponents for Tanko's side.