U23 Afcon: Debutants Ghana among favourites - coach Tanko

The Black Meteors boss speaks on their ambitions going into their first appearance at the continental showpiece

coach Ibrahim Tanko believes his outfit are in good position to win the U23 on their first time of asking.

On their maiden qualification for the continental championship since its inception in 2011, the Black Meteors have been drawn against hosts , and Mali for next month's tournament.

The top three teams at the event will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in .

“We have a good chance of winning the tournament," Tanko told Kwese Free Sports.

"We are one of the favourites.

"We will go for the trophy but if we do not get that, we will go for silver or bronze to help us to the Olympic Games.

"This is our mentality heading into the tournament and I am sure we will get one of the three medals up for grabs.”

Ghana will begin their competition with a clash with Cameroon on October 8.

The Black Meteors then face on November 11 before wrapping up the group series against Mali three days later.

