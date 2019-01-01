U23 Afcon: Cameroon coach Song relishing clash against Tanko's Ghana

The Indomitable Lions boss previews Friday's encounter with the Black Meteors

coach Rigobert Song has extra motivation when his side play in their opening game of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in on Friday.

Both debutants at the competition, the Indomitable Lions and the Black Meteors are set to square off in a Group A duel at Cairo International Stadium.

The match will also be a battle of old friends, with Song and Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko coming face to face following their time together as technical team members of Cameroon's senior national team.

"Being here [at the tournament] is a great chance for us but what we care about is to continue what we already started," Song said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday, as reported by Cafonline.

"Every team here has a decent chance because they are all very strong sides. Football is about challenges.

"Facing my former coach is also a big challenge for me and I want to prove I’m up to it.

"We didn’t have enough preparations but we will try and give our best."

After the Ghana duel, Cameroon will square off against Mali on Monday and face hosts in their last group fixture three days later.

The top two teams at the end of the round will secure a passage to the semi-finals while the three ultimate best performers at the competition will be rewarded with tickets to represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.