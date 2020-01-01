U20 WWQ: Owusu-Ansah and Mukarama named in Ghana squad for Guinea-Bissau clash

The two strikers, regarded as the future of the nation's women's football, are among a list of 31 players summoned

Lebanon-based striker Sandra Owusu-Ansah is among 31 players expected to commence 's camp for the upcoming 2021 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

The Zouch Mosbec forward, who is capped at senior level and played at the last U20 World Cup, headlines coach Yusif Basigi's roster, which also includes Mukarama Abdulai, who won the top scorer award at the 2018 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup in .

Indeed there were many places for members of the U17 squad of two years ago as goalkeeper Grace Banwaa, defender Tedina Sekyere, midfielder Fuseina Mumuni and striker Milot Abena Pokua all made the U20 list.

Also, captain Justice Tweneboaa, who featured at both the 2018 Fifa U17 and U20 World Cup tournaments, has been called up. Cecilia Hagan, Evelyn Badu, Shine Agbomadzi, Grace Acheampong and Rafia-Alhassan Kulchirie also featured at the last U20 World Cup in . The list of invited players was announced on the GFA's official website.

After receiving special permission to regroup amid a national ban on all contact sports, including football, the team were originally due to report for duty on August 1.

Implementation of Covid-19 safety protocols, however, delayed camp commencement.

Ghana are set to first face Guinea-Bissau in a first-round first leg fixture before hosting the return tie in Cape Coast. Both matches will be played in September.

The aggregate winners progress to the penultimate round of the race to 2021. The final tournament was originally billed to take place this year.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Grace Banwaa (Hasaacas Ladies), Barikisu Ishahaku Northern Ladies), Selina Abalansa (Soccer Intellectuals), Cynthia Kolan (Pearlpia Ladies), Kerrie McCarthy (Kumasi Sports Academy)

Defenders: Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Cecelia Hagan (Sea Lions), Queenabel Ankrah (Hasaacas Ladies), Tedina Sekyere (Dreamz Ladies), Faustina Aidoo (Halifax Ladies), Sophia Dadzie (Sea Lions), Nina Norshie (Valued Girls), Diana Antwi (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Blessing Shine Agbomadzi (Sea Lions), Lauratu Issaka (Mfantsiman Ladies)

Midfielders: Patience Kundok-Peterson (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Grace Acheampong (Ashtown Ladies), Fuseina Mumuni (PearlPia Ladies), Evelyn Badu (Hasaacas Ladies), Comfort Yeboah (Soccer Intellectuals), Joyce Larbi (Kumasi Sports Academy), Suzzy Dede Teye (Ladystrikers)

Attackers: Milot Abena Pokua (Hasaacas Ladies), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), Abdul Rahman Barikisu (PearlPia Ladies), Faustina Akpo (Halifax Ladies), Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies), Sandra Owusu Ansah (Zouch Mosbec FC), Rahama Jafar (Northern Ladies), Rafia Kulchire Alhassan (Hasaacas Ladies), Abigail Tutuwaa (Prisons Ladies)