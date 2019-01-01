U20 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana 0-2 Senegal: Black Satellites suffer World Cup setback in Niger

Jimmy Cobblah's outfit's hopes of wrapping up qualification for the global showpiece on Wednesday could not materialize following a reversal

Ghana's hopes of booking a place at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup suffered a disappointment on Wednesday following a 2-0 defeat to Senegal in their second group game at the ongoing Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in Niger.

Youssouph Mamadou Badji's double at the Maradi Stadium denied the Black Satellites a ticket for the global showpiece to hold in May/June - at least temporarily.

With a 2-0 triumph over Burkina Faso on matchday one, a second straight victory would have guaranteed Ghana a spot at the World Cup.

Wednesday's result has left the Satellites second on Group B's table, requiring at least a draw against third-placed Mali in the final match on Saturday to make it to Poland. Senegal, however, have secured their place at the world gathering, having picked maximum points from their two games thus far.

For Wednesday's fixture, Ghana coach Jimmy Cobblah made one change to the side that started the win over Burkina Faso, bringing on Emmanuel Toku for Nordsjaelland winger Sadiq Ibrahim.

The shuffle, however, did not prevent the Satellites from falling behind in the 11th minute.

Article continues below

Senegal attacker Mamadou Lamine Danfa got the better of Montari Kamaheni on the right and sent in a cross which was headed home by Youssouph Mamadou Badji for the opening goal.

On the stroke of half-time, Badji made it 2-0. Having flicked on a long ball by goalkeeper Dialy Ndiaye, the 18-year-old was played through by Faly Ndaw and he made no mistake to slot the ball into the net.

After the interval, both teams had chances to find the back of the net but a series of missed opportunities left the score unchanged.

