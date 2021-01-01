U20 Afcon: Schalke midfielder makes Ghana’s 26-man squad for tournament

The Royals second team player has been selected to represent the country of his parents at the youth championship

Ghana have included Germany-based midfielder Joselpho Barnes and Denmark-based defender Frank Assinki in their squad for the upcoming Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The two men, on the books of Schalke 04 and Koge respectively, are part of a squad of 26 players announced on the GFA official website on Saturday for the February 14 to March 6 championship.

Joselpho, born in Germany, is the son of Ghana’s 1991 U17 World Cup-winning star Sebastian Barnes.

Players from the recent Wafu Zone B Cup of Nations where Ghana beat Burkina Faso to win the Cup predominantly make up the team.

The Black Satellites qualified for the competition by their ability to finish the sub-regional championship among the top three sides.

Team captain and Hearts of Oak attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, former Bayern Munich trialist and Legon Cities winger Matthew Anim Cudjoe and striker Percious Boah, who won the top scorer’s award at the Wafu Cup, are in the squad.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who represented Ghana at the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in India and the recent Wafu Cup, has also been selected as has Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye who has been in top form with Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.

There was, however, no place for Eleven Wonders winger Mugeez Zakaria who played at the recent tournament in Benin.

Ghana are in Group C for the upcoming tournament, which also includes Gambia, Morocco and Tanzania. On the quest for their fourth continental title, the Black Satellites will open their campaign against Tanzania on Thursday before taking on Morocco and Gambia on February 19 and 22 respectively.

The top four teams at the tournament were originally scheduled to win tickets for the 2021 Fifa U20 World Cup but the global gathering has been cancelled due to health and safety concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full squad: William Emmanuel Essu, Philomo Baffour, Benjamin Aloma, Nathaniel Adjei, Frank Kwabena Assinki, Emmanuel Essiam, Mathew Cudjoe Anim, Sampson Agyapong, Percious Boah, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Sulemana, David Kudjo, Patrick Mensah, Ivan Anokye Mensah, Ofori McCarthy, Appiah Kubi, Eric Ansu Appiah, Samuel Koshie Agbenyega, Danlad Ibrahim, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye, Frank Boateng, Emmanuel Agyemang Duah, Uzair Alhassan, Joselpho Barnes, James Ampofo.