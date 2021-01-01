U20 Afcon: Ghana coach Zito unshaken ahead of Cameroon showdown

The Black Satellites boss looks ahead to Thursday's meeting with the young Indomitable Lions

Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito has stated his side is not scared by Cameroon's 100 per cent record coming into Thursday's quarter-final encounter at the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.

The two sides are set for a showdown at Stade Olympique in Nouakchott in what will be the first last-eight fixture in the competition.

While the Black Satellites just narrowly progressed into the quarter-finals as one of the best group stage third-placed sides after a win, a draw and a loss, the young Indomitable Lions won all three matches to finish top of Group A.

"Cameroon is a football nation just as we are. Our games are unpredictable. We are going in to win. We will do a lot of amendments to our game and ensure that we win the game," Zito said at the pre-match conference on Wednesday.

"We know they are the only team with a 100 per cent record so far in the competition but any Ghana and Cameroon is not easy.

"Football has its dos and don'ts and there are factors that affect performance. The weather affected us because we had little time to acclimatise to the weather. But despite all factors, we are poised to qualify.

"We’ve also psyched our boys that when you play for Ghana they should be ready to play well every time.

"We have also reminded them that they can add their names to the history of Ghana as the team that qualified for Ghana to the U20 Afcon this year and excelled."

Ghana will have to do without Wafa midfielder Sampson Agyepong against Cameroon owing to health concerns after he suffered concussion in the matchday two clash with Morocco. That is just one of multiple fitness worries for Satellites coach Zito.

"We had a few injury situations. Four players got knocks from the last game. And from the advice we are getting from our doctors, they may not be able to play against Cameroon," he said.

Ghana opened the tournament with a big 4-0 win over Tanzania before settling for a 0-0 draw with Morocco. In their last group game, the Satellites gave away a lead to end up as 2-1 losers to Gambia, ending up third on the table.

Zito's charges are searching for the nation's fourth title at the championship.