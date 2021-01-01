U20 Afcon: Ghana coach Zito reveals target for tournament opener against Tanzania

The Black Satellites boss looks ahead to their first game of the youth championship on Tuesday

Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito has set sights on three points as they open their 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday.

The Black Satellites are set to take on the East African side at Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou in a Group C opener.

Ghana qualified for the championship by reaching the final of the Wafu Zone B Cup of Nations in Benin where they ultimately won the cup.

"We were champions in our zone, so we’re here to try and go for the ultimate. That is the right mind we brought to Mauritania,” Zito said at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“I can’t say I know much about Tanzania but I saw them on YouTube. But at the end of the day, there is an opportunity for all of us to meet and then assess ourselves from the beginning to maybe 15 minutes. Then you will see whatever a team has brought.

“I can’t tell you much about Tanzania, I don’t know them, I don’t know whether they know us but we are in here to face anybody. Whether I know you or I don’t know you, at the end of the day we are going to meet on the field of play and there, it is our work to read the game and then see exactly what we have to bring.

“Seriously, it's a big opportunity for us if we are able to win the first game because the first game gives you the motivation to play the games ahead. I think during the Wafu B, we were able to beat Nigeria and that carried us to the semi-final, so playing Tanzania, I won’t say it's a must-win but winning is our first motto before meeting the rest.

“We want to tackle the game accordingly because we can’t talk of Morocco if we have not finished playing Tanzania. So for now, Tanzania is my headache and if I’m able to go through Tanzania, the rest will follow."

After the Tanzania opener, Ghana will take on Morocco on Friday before wrapping up the first round with a clash with Gambia on February 22.

The Black Satellites are seeking to rule Africa for the fourth time after successes in 1993, 1999 and 2009.

The top four at Afcon ought to have been rewarded with tickets for the Fifa U20 World Cup but the global gathering has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.