U20 Afcon: Ghana coach Zito reacts to missing out on two points against Morocco

The Black Satellites coach shares his thoughts on Friday’s scoreless draw with the young Atlas Lions at the youth championship

Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed satisfaction about their 0-0 draw with Morocco on matchday two of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

With both teams eyeing a win to book qualification to the quarter-final after earlier opening day wins, there was little to separate them at Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou as they each took a point from the Group C fixture.

The Black Satellites and the young Atlas Lions still sit in pole position to make the next round despite each dropping points as since both have four points and are at the top of the table.

“This was an interesting match because Morocco against Ghana is never a joke and today, we manifested that,” Zito said at the post-match press conference.

“We all wanted to qualify to the quarter-finals of the tournament and today was a match of equals. Four points for now with a game to spare is good for Ghana because it is suiting us to make the knockout stage.”

Both teams came into Friday’s game high on confidence as Ghana handed Tanzania a 4-0 thrashing on matchday one while Morocco narrowly beat Gambia 1-0 in the other Group C opener.

“This was a game we didn't want to lose, and we played the way I wanted the team to play. We had many opportunities to score but it didn't happen today against a very good Ghana side. It's a good point for us and we will build on it for the next game against Tanzania,” Morocco coach Zakaria Abboub remarked.

Article continues below

Man of the Match El Mehdi El Moubarik believes his Moroccan side had every opportunity to win all three points on offer.

He said: “It was a great match against a good team from Ghana and we played well today. We had chances to win it, but we didn't take them and naturally, I am satisfied with the team's performance and we want to build on it for the next match.”

Ghana take on Gambia in their final group match on Monday as Morocco square off against Tanzania.