U20 Afcon: Ghana coach Zito explains tactical changes behind semi-final win over Gambia

The Black Satellites boss gives insights into their victory over the young Scorpions in the youth championship on Monday

Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito believes their approach to Monday's 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations quarter-final clash denied Gambia room to operate, culminating in a win for his side.

The Black Satellites booked a place in Saturday's grand finale by a 1-0 triumph at Stade Olympique in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott, thanks to a Precious Boah first-half free-kick.

The victory was a good comeback for Ghana who succumbed to the Gambians in a 2-1 defeat when the two teams first met during the group stage of the championship.

"In all, coaching is putting your thinking into action," Zito explained during the post-match press conference, as reported by Footballinghana.

"Now, I studied them and revisited the match they played against us, then I saw that we gave them enough space to operate because they are full of technique, that is the No. 14, 20, 10, 8 and 12.

“We tried something called tracking and getting free - track them, get free and play - so denied them the space to operate. You can't deny them for the whole 90 minutes but where it mattered, were able to make a case.

“That was what I saw and we planned against that. Psychologically, the attitude was different and we were more determined to win than Gambia.

"Even though they were here to win but because of the previous result, I didn’t want them to slap me twice.”

Unlike previous editions of the tournament in recent times, there is no World Cup qualification reward for the semi-finalists following the cancellation of the global gathering slated for Indonesia this year due to health and safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana, who beat Tanzania 4-0 in their tournament opener and drew 0-0 with Morocco before bowing to Gambia in the group stage, will face the winner between Uganda or Tunisia in the final, in their quest for a fourth continental title.

Champions in 1993, 1999 and 2009, the Black Satellites reached the quarter-final stage of this year's competition as one of the best third-placed sides after finishing behind Morocco and Gambia in Group C.