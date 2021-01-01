U20 Afcon: Ghana coach Zito excited about shattering status quo with big Tanzania win

The Black Satellites coach reflects on their opening day win at the youth championship

Ghana coach Abdul Karim Zito believes their strong start to the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania is a big confidence boost for the rest of the group stage campaign.

The Black Satellites opened their tournament with a 4-0 thrashing of Tanzania in a Group C fixture at Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou, the win lifting the side to the top of the table.

Dreams striker Percious Boah scored twice while Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Schalke 04 attacker Joselpho Barnes added a goal each to seal three points.

"Ghana is being noted as slow starters in these tournaments but with this performance we're happy," Zito said after the game.

"It is good to start with a win in your first game so it will propel my players to do more. The climate has affected my team because in Ghana it's very hot and it's different.

"Am happy we won against Tanzania because though we scored four goals, it was not an easy match. They have some really good players but in football you are always punished with your mistakes."

Ghana's focus turns to Morocco for a matchday two showdown. It will indeed be an epic clash as like Ghana, the North Africans registered an opening day win, piping Gambia 1-0 courtesy of a first-half penalty.

“It’s a good start for us and it will propel the way players for the matches against Morocco and Gambia. It’s also good for their confidence," Zito added.

"Matches between Ghana and Morocco at every level are always tough. We are both coming into the game as zonal champions so we are expecting a very tough game.

“For now we will strategize on how to approach the game against Morocco to ensure that we qualify to the next stage of the competition."

Ghana are seeking to make it two titles in three months following success at the Wafu Zone B Cup of Nations in Benin, a sub-regional tournament which served as qualifiers for Afcon.

The Satellites are already three-time African champions, ruling in 1993, 1999 and 2009 when they went on to conquer the world.