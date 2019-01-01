Transfers
Africa U20 Cup of Nations

U20 Afcon: Ghana coach targets win in opener against Burkina Faso

Comments()
Getty Image
Jimmy Cobblah looks ahead to their first game of the continental youth championship on Sunday

Ghana U-20 coach Jimmy Cobblah is expecting a flying start to the 2018 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations which kicks off in Niger on Sunday.

The Black Satellites are set to begin their quest for a fourth title against Burkina Faso at Stade de Maradi.

It will mark Ghana's return to the championship, having missed out on the last edition in Zambia two years ago.

Editors' Picks

"I'm expecting the boys to come out strongly in all aspects to win as we help them from the touchline," Cobblah told Graphic Sports.

"As you know, it is the first match of the tournament and a must-win game for us. 

"I have been able to [find out about] them [Burkina Faso] a bit. Every team in the group has to be taken seriously and we are focused on doing just that.

"It [preparation] is going well as the understanding [among players] is growing. Likewise the love for one another, which goes with team spirit."

Article continues below

After the opener, the Black Satellites will face Senegal on February 6 before wrapping up the group series against Mali three days later.

Progression to the next round guarantees qualification for the World Cup slated for Poland in May/June.

Ghana have not qualified for the global showpiece since a second-round finish at New Zealand 2015.
 

Next article:
‘It’s difficult to find one coach who is better than Guardiola’ - Emery heaps praise on Man City boss
Next article:
Klopp fears Gomez may require surgery as Liverpool defensive crisis continues
Next article:
More pressure at Napoli than Chelsea, insists under-fire Sarri
Next article:
Who is Abel Ruiz? Luis Suarez's long-term successor at Barcelona
Next article:
'My job is always at risk' - Defiant Sarri vows to carry on playing his style of football
Close