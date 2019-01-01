U20 Afcon: Ghana coach targets win in opener against Burkina Faso

Jimmy Cobblah looks ahead to their first game of the continental youth championship on Sunday

Ghana U-20 coach Jimmy Cobblah is expecting a flying start to the 2018 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations which kicks off in Niger on Sunday.

The Black Satellites are set to begin their quest for a fourth title against Burkina Faso at Stade de Maradi.

It will mark Ghana's return to the championship, having missed out on the last edition in Zambia two years ago.

"I'm expecting the boys to come out strongly in all aspects to win as we help them from the touchline," Cobblah told Graphic Sports.

"As you know, it is the first match of the tournament and a must-win game for us.

"I have been able to [find out about] them [Burkina Faso] a bit. Every team in the group has to be taken seriously and we are focused on doing just that.

"It [preparation] is going well as the understanding [among players] is growing. Likewise the love for one another, which goes with team spirit."

After the opener, the Black Satellites will face Senegal on February 6 before wrapping up the group series against Mali three days later.

Progression to the next round guarantees qualification for the World Cup slated for Poland in May/June.

Ghana have not qualified for the global showpiece since a second-round finish at New Zealand 2015.

