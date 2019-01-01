U17 World Cup: Cameroon reportedly struggling to function in Brazil

The young Lions have endured nightmare conditions in South America, which threatens to hamper their preparations for the global showpiece

The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) is allegedly struggling to finance their U17 side preparing for the U17 World Cup billed to start in on October 26.

As reported by Afrikafoot's source close to the Indomitable Lions, the squad is tolerating tough conditions since they set foot in South America, which has left the team unable to prepare adequately for their opening game against Tajikistan on October 29.

The source bemoaned lack of funds, poor accommodation conditions and an inability to access training facilities.

Furthermore, the Central African nation required 600,000 Cfa francs to clear training equipment sent by Fifa, but Fecafoot allegedly could not clear them owing to a lack of funds.

“Access to the training ground is being repeatedly denied to the team due to the non-payment of its bill,” the unnamed source began.

“The bus reserved for the team was replaced by one rickety coaster, dating from the years of independence, which is rickety and in bad condition.”

On the team’s poor living condition: “Every morning the manager of the hotel threatens to throw us out, due to unpaid bills,” he continued.

“It should also be noted that no less than 12 players have fallen ill in recent days, because of the unhealthy state of the hotel.”

Cameroon have been drawn in Group E alongside Tajikistan, and . They face the trio on October 29, November 1 and November 3, respectively.