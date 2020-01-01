U17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Amponsah headlines Ghana squad for Liberia trip

The Women's Premier League top-scorer made the Black Maidens squad ahead of the qualifying series opener next month in Monrovia

has announced the squad to take on Liberia in the first round, first-leg of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers in Monrovia next month.

Baba Nuhu named 18 players from the Ghana Women’s Premier League, including top scorer Ophelia Amponsah from Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Police Ladies’ Grace Animah and Pearl Pia Ladies' Bassira Alhassan.

The Ghana delegation, made up of nine officials and 18 players, is expected to depart Accra's Kotoka International Airport on Friday afternoon for Sunday's encounter at Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

More teams

🚌 Arrival of Black Maidens at the Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport......#BlackMaidens🇬🇭 #BringBackTheLove #U17WWCQ pic.twitter.com/SydCS2lfHy — Ghana Women National Teams (@TeamGhana_Women) February 28, 2020

After the first clash in Liberia on March 1, the reverse fixture will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium a fortnight later.

Article continues below

The winner between Ghana and Liberia over two legs will face either or Guinea in the second round of the qualifiers later in May.

FULL SQUAD

Farahana Ziblim, Amina Ahamadu, Ayisha Yakubu, Abena Anoma Opoku, Zuleiya Fuseini, Elizabeth Oppong, Bassira Alhassan, El-Shaddai Acheampong, Tracy Twum, Grace Animah, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, Anastasia Achiaa, Matilda Blessed Fodu, Sandra Atinga, Juanita Aguadze, Faiza Seidu, Salamatu Abdulai, Constance Serwaa Agyemang.