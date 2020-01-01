U17 Women's World Cup qualifier: Ghana's Alhassan expects 'aggressive' Liberia

The Black Maidens gained an initial advantage over their West Africans rivals following an opening qualifying win in Monrovia​

captain Basira Alhassan has said her side will not leave anything to chance when they host Liberia in Accra on Saturday.​

Baba Nuhu's lads defeated Liberia 2-0 in the first leg encounter at Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia thanks to strikes from Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah and Salamatu Abdulai.​

The first leg advantage makes the Ghanaians favourites to advance but the Black Maidens star insists her side will not underrate any side as she expects an aggressive Liberian team.​

"What we the players could see from the field was that the Liberian players were very aggressive," Alhassan told the media.​

"But we were able to communicate on the field so we will be able to contain the pressure they were bringing to us.

"The majority of us have not had much exposure so we communicated well and it helped. ​

"And on coming back to Ghana, we’ve psyched ourselves. We always talk about how we can improve and play better.

"The game is developing very fast so most of these countries, who were minnows before, are now doing tremendously well. ​

"All we want to do is to qualify for the World Cup and so far everything is on course. This is a very important game for us.

"We saw a very good crowd when we played them two weeks ago and so we expect Ghanaians to come and cheer us up to win convincingly."

The winner of the tie billed for the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday will face either or Guinea in the next round in May.