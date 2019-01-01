U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana to face Burkina Faso on Monday

The date and time for the postponed Group B fixture at the continental youth championship has been announced

Ghana's match against Burkina Faso at the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger has been rescheduled for Monday at 16H30," Caf has announced.

Originally planned for Sunday at Stade de Maradi, the Group B fixture was called off due to issues with the floodlights at the venue.

The other group tie between Mali and Senegal came off as planned on Sunday, the latter claiming a 2-0 win to move top of the group.

Monday's fixture will mark Ghana's return to the U-20 Afcon following a four-year absence.

After the Burkina Faso opener, the Black Satellites will face Senegal on February 6 before coming up against Mali three days later.

Progression to the next round guarantees qualification for the World Cup slated for Poland in May/June.

Ghana have not qualified for the global showpiece since a second-round finish at New Zealand 2015.

