How to buy Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

British boxing fans are finally getting the heavyweight showdown they have waited over a decade to see. Two-time world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will go head-to-head in a massive clash in Cardiff. After years of failed negotiations and endless call-outs, both fighters have signed on the dotted line for an explosive battle on Welsh soil.

GOAL has all the key information you need to secure your seat for this historic night, including official sale details and reliable secondary ticket options. Find out how to buy your tickets right now.

When is Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Friday, 11 December 2026, 17:00 Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales Tickets

Where to buy Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua tickets?

Official general admission tickets will be sold through designated primary sellers like Ticketmaster UK and the Principality Stadium box office. High demand means official allocations will sell out rapidly upon release.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Additional access and premium packages are also listed via SeatUnique.

How much are Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua tickets?

Official primary tickets released by the Principality Stadium box office and Ticketmaster UK ranged from £95 for upper-tier balcony seats to £1,500 for floor access. Standard allocations sold out in under an hour, driving high demand to secondary and VIP outlets.

Here is how ticket pricing breaks down across all purchasing options:

Primary Sale: Face-value standard admission started at £95 for upper tiers and capped around £1,500 for ringside floor access.

Secondary Market: Last-minute general admission seats start from around £180 on secondary platforms like StubHub .

VIP & Hospitality: Premium packages listed on SeatUnique start from £495 , offering cushioned stadium seating, exclusive lounge entry, complimentary food and beverages, and fast-track entrance.

Head-to-Head Record: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Statistic Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Nickname The Gypsy King AJ Height 6 ft 9 in (206 cm) 6 ft 6 in (198 cm) Reach 85 in (216 cm) 82 in (208 cm) Stance Orthodox / Switch Orthodox Professional Record 36-2-1 (25 KOs) 30-4 (27 KOs) KO Percentage 64.1% 79.4% World Title Reigns 2x Heavyweight Champion (WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, The Ring) 2x Unified Heavyweight Champion (WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO)

Everything you need to know about Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

The long-awaited clash between two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former unified king Anthony Joshua is finally set to take place on Friday, 11 December 2026, at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. A decade in the making, this mega-event is co-promoted by Turki Alalshikh’s The Ring and UFC CEO Dana White, streaming live globally to millions on Netflix. More than 80,000 spectators will pack the iconic venue with a retractable roof, while over half a million fans flooded online queues when tickets went on sale. Projected to break all British boxing gate records with an estimated £26 million ($34 million) in total ticket revenue, primary allocations sold out within an hour, making secondary platforms like StubHub the premier destination for fans seeking last-minute access to the biggest fight in UK boxing history.