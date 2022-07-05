Tyronne Ebuehi: Empoli sign Nigeria international from Benfica

The 26-year-old right-back will continue his professional career at the Stadio Carlo Castellani

Serie A outfit Empoli have announced the signing of Tyronne Ebuehi from Portuguese side Benfica.

The Nigeria international penned a three-year contract with the Blues for an undisclosed fee that will keep him at Stadio Carlo Castellani until 2025.

Last season, he represented Venezia in the Italian top flight, featuring in 19 matches, but could not rescue the Venice-based outfit from getting demoted to Serie B as they finished at the base of the log.

“Empoli Football Club announces that it has definitively acquired from Sport Lisboa and Benfica the right to the sports performance of Tyronne Ebuehi; the player has signed a contract until 30 June 2025,” a statement from the club read.

“Tyronne Ebuehi is a Nigerian and Dutch defender born in Haarlem on December 16, 1995. Raised in the youth sectors of DSOV, Hoofddorp, Young Boys, HFC EDO Zaterdag and ADO Den Haag, with the latter club he made his debut in the Eredivisie at the age of 19.

"In 2018 he moved to Benfica who after two seasons turned him on loan to Twente.”

With this move, Ebuehi becomes the only African in Paolo Zanetti’s squad and he would be hoping to compete for a place in the starting XI in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Super Eagle began his professional career with ADO Den Haag in 2014 before heading to Benfica after four seasons at the Dutch club.

At the Portuguese side, he could not play for the senior side due to an injury that saw him miss the whole 2018–19 season.

Subsequently, he was loaned Twente and then Venezia.

On the international scene, the defender made his senior debut for Nigeria in a 3–0 friendly win over Togo on June 1, 2017.

A year later, he made Gernot Rohr’s squad to the 2018 Fifa World Cup. In the 2-0 victory over Iceland, he came on as a substitute.

He made his Africa Cup of Nations debut against Guinea-Bissau at Cameroon 2021.

Article continues below

“It's a blessing to play for the team. Any opportunity is a rare privilege, and I am happy to have played for my country,” Ebuehi told GOAL after the game.

“It is very exciting. As a young player, the dream to feature at this level has always been a priority.”