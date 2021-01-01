Tyler Onyango: Starlet with Kenyan roots promoted to Everton first-team

The 17-year-old has seen a steady rise from the junior sides and has now graduated to the senior squad

A youngster with Kenyan roots, Tyler Onyango has been promoted to the first team by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The 17-year-old has played for at junior levels but is eligible to feature for Harambee Stars since his father is a Kenyan while his mother is from England.

Onyango has been featuring for the U23 side from last season but his steady growth has seen him earn promotion to the senior Premier League side.

More teams

’s U23 manager David Unsworth said the starlet is headed for better things in future having worked with him at junior level.

“He's a boy with a big opportunity and, potentially, with a big future,” Unsworth told Echo.

“He looks the part, his gains are outstanding, he will get better and better. He's got the physique, the pace...I'm trying not to get too excited too soon but I like seeing that

“All the best players start with us when they are 16 or 17, it's always been the case and history will tell you that and he's another one. He's come in and he's taken to the level straight away.”

Jarrad Branthwaite and Beni Baningime have also been seen training with the senior team.

Onyango joined the Merseyside club while he was there for eight years as he made progress through the Everton academy system. He did well while turning out for the U18 side before he earned promotion to the U23 team in the 2019/20 season.

Although he was promoted to the U23 side while much younger, Onyango stated that in order for him to develop further, he had to work even harder.

“I have been with the Under-23s for one year but I am only 17 and have loads to do in my development,” Onyango said in a previous interview.

Article continues below

“I listen and learn every day and take in as much as possible. I want to maximise my potential and see where that goes.”

The starlet signed a three-year professional contract in July when he joined the U23 side at the club.

Everton will play on January 1, 2021, as Lucas Digne is expected to be missed although he has returned to individual training.