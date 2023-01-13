Tyler Adams wins USMNT Male Player of the Year award after earning landslide vote share

U.S. men's national team captain Tyler Adams has been recognized as U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year for 2022, the federation announced Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Adams earned Man of the Match honors in each of the USMNT's first two games at the World Cup, where he was the youngest captain at the tournament. Throughout the year, he led the team in minutes played with 1,131 and no player made more appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Leeds midfielder earned 71.6 percent of the overall vote, followed by Christian Pulisic, who earned 14.7 percent, and Matt Turner, who received 8.2 percent of the vote.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Receiving this type of recognition is certainly special, but for me the team’s success is the most important thing,” Adams said. “Having the experience of going to the World Cup, performing well as a group and moving the sport forward in the United States was super important to me this year, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”

DID YOU KNOW? Adams is the third different winner in the last three years, with Christian Pulisic winning in 2021 while Weston McKennie took home the award in 2020. Pulisic has claimed the award three times, with only Landon Donovan winning more times with four.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? While Adams will be focusing on Leeds' Premier League campaign, a domestic-based USMNT will gather in Los Angeles for the annual January camp, which culminates with friendlies against Serbia and Colombia.