Belgian media have reportedly two people have been shot dead in Brussels ahead of Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier with Sweden.

The shooting took place in the north of the city and involved two people wearing Sweden football shirts, as reported by Het Laatste.

Police have cordoned off the scene but are yet to make any arrests. The incident occurred before Belgium's game against Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

More to follow...