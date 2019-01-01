Twitter reacts as Ukraine hold Nigeria in friendly

Football supporters have taken to Twitter to bear their feelings after Andriy Shevchenko’s men forced the Super Eagles to a stalemate in Dnipro

played out a 2-2 draw with in Tuesday’s international friendly which drew reactions from football fans on social media.

The Super Eagles enjoyed an emphatic first-half display over Shevchenko’s men and deservedly raced into a 2-0 lead through Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen's efforts.

In the second half, the three-time African champions surrendered their lead, allowing Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk level for the Yellow and Blue.

On the back of the drawn result, football enthusiasts have taken to Twitter to express their feelings.

Gernot rohr will be so pleased with the boys today after the match but it was just that they lack the experience in going forward #UKRNGA — MìGÁ(Beautiful mind )🇳🇬 (@GbengaMatthew6) September 10, 2019

Good performance Super Eagles⚽️⚽️💪🏽... but wait o, my Naija people are blaming the "green" Jersey already🤣🤣🤣 #UKRNGA https://t.co/HL54Uz20Ck — Olalekan OBISESAN 🇳🇬 (@lekanobisesan) September 10, 2019

Just when I thought it would get better chai! what kind of nonsense is this one nah, Jersey becareful O hmmm! I'm nor playing with you at allllllll!! #UKRNGA #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/iDoayTOrCi — man's not hot! ♋ (@riemzboyd) September 10, 2019

They stopped pressing in the second half. The only players pressing and chasing down balls were Aribo and Etebo. The decision to choke the midfield and close the gaps in midfield was needless and was made out of fear. All they needed to do was keep the pressing style. #UKRNGA — O GA GA (@iaustineo) September 10, 2019