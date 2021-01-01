South Africa v Ghana

Twitter reacts as South Africa fail to defeat weakened Ghana in Afcon 2022 Qualifier

Austin Ditlhobolo
Rivaldo Coetzee, Bafana Bafana, March 2021
Football fans from both countries took to social media to share their thoughts on the Group C clash

South Africa failed to defeat a weakened Ghana side in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday evening.

Ghana were without several key players such as Richard Ofori, John Boye, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.

However, the Black Stars showed no fear at the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg as they took the lead through Mohammed Kudus' 49th-minute goal.

Percy Tau levelled matters two minutes later as the Brighton Hove and Albion striker spared Bafana's blushes as the two teams draw 1-1.

The draw saw South Africa remain second on the group standings - level on points with Ghana, who qualified for the finals.

Bafana need a point to qualify for next year's tournament and their final Group C game is against Sudan on Sunday, while Ghana will host Sao Tome and Principe on the same day. 

Football fans from South Africa and Ghana took to social media to share their thoughts on the clash between the two former African champions.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the match:

