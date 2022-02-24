Twitter goat emoji sparks African fans into age-old Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The microblogging platform caused a stir when it released automatic GOAT emoji additions for the hashtags of select icons in the sports and entertainment industry, sparking off debates between fans as they championed their favourites as the number one GOAT in their field of expertise.

Naturally, as soon as African football fans realised that both Ronaldo and Messi’s hashtags had the new GOAT emoji, the battle over which one was the greatest erupted.

Twitter separating the Goat from the sheep by giving Ronaldo the recognition he deserve. If he's your goat RT ❤ #CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/WtcPTXIGSZ — 🔰𝐃𝐫. 𝐂𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐥🔰 (@cyril__kay) February 23, 2022

This is the best thing that has ever happened on this app #CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/DT2o95ENst — Mista•Ronaldo🔴⚪️ (@King_Adekola) February 22, 2022



Both players and several of the icons awarded the GOAT emoji on their hashtags are trending on Twitter as various debates spread far and wide. But, of course, after their brace each against Leeds, at least one African football fan believes the debate is over and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are the real GOATs.



Ronaldo and Messi are finished.

THE #GOAT𓃵 debate is now between Mo Salah and Sadio Mane pic.twitter.com/WCzRolcnnz — Nungua Cardi B Ba🇬🇭🇵🇷 (@Bobby8134) February 23, 2022





Here in Africa, there is, as usual with this debate, no clear winner and we’re all still looking for that one opinion that sways the argument in favour of one player or the other.



Maybe you are The One with that argument ready to change the world and end the debate. Let us know in the comments below.