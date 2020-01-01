Twitter applauds Odion Ighalo’s Manchester Derby cameo

The former Nigeria international was introduced late on in Sunday's Manchester Derby fixture as the Red Devils claimed the bragging rights

Odion Ighalo made a nine-minute cameo appearance as defeated 2-0 in a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay’s strikes were the difference at Old Trafford as the Reds completed the double over their Manchester counterparts, for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, last achieving it in the 2009/10 campaign.

Despite being introduced late - in the 88th minute - in the game, forward Ighalo seemingly did enough to attract admirers with his link-up play which eventually led to his sides' second of the night.

Much to the admiration of the Red Devil's fan, the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua loanee showed some quality touches including great hold-up and a cheeky backheel which would result in United's second of the game.

Fans took to Twitter to laud the 30-year-old’s cameo appearance.

Ighalo has been fantastic!!!! — Hakim🇬🇭 (@realhakeem991) March 8, 2020

But Ighalo Martial link up go be wild oo. Ighalo's strength and hold up play be too notch. His cameo👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Cecil O-N. 🇬🇭 (@zebrastripes_) March 8, 2020

Ighalo did more in 10 minutes than Dan James did in 90. He deserves more playing time imo — 之一 (@Saiduwann) March 8, 2020

More needs to be said about Ighalo’s hold up play in those last 5 minutes aswell. Amazing — UtdMaestro (@UtdMaestro) March 8, 2020

Ighalo hold up play in the end 👏👏 — DЩΛIП GΛYᄂΣ (@FbDgayle) March 8, 2020

The difference ighalo makes anytime he comes on though #MUNMCI — COQUIS (@Chihope10) March 8, 2020

Ighalo done more in those 10 minutes you could say as well. Is proving me wrong game by game. Really happy for him and for this moment in sure it means alot for him to be part of. — Stephen (@ShadeMUFC) March 8, 2020

The Moment Ighalo came on, I knew Ole was going nuclear💃🤣🕺🕺✔

The Ighalo Effect#MUNMCI #IGHADOSKI https://t.co/jrsXho0TeK — Ip Man 🤴 (@Michael_Rafha) March 8, 2020

Magnificent touches by Odion Ighalo #MUNMCI — MagnaCarta (@jaysochocinco) March 8, 2020

Fantastic atmosphere at Old trafford, Odion Ighalo made a good impact and all our players played really well, I’m so happy with the game. #GGMU #MUNMCI — Jemiil (@jega_10) March 8, 2020

Never forget Ighalo. This man got a touch of God. What a controll from long balls. — Arvind (@arvindrj10) March 8, 2020

Give Ighalo that permanent contract! Useful squad player!👍🏻 #manutd #mufc — Fauzie Laily (@FauzieLaily) March 8, 2020

Low key, @ighalojude's first touch is sublime. See how he killed that DDG kick out. 👏👏👏#MUNMCI — geralddgreat (@gerrarddgreat) March 8, 2020

That's Ighalo mini masterclass ❤️ — raghuveer (@raghuch16467) March 8, 2020

That back heel from Ighalo, deliciousness. — أبو تو أمان (@OlakunleSaid) March 8, 2020

uncle ighalo with the hold up play 😭🔥 — 🏷 (@AntagoniZt_) March 8, 2020

I know i’m a sucker for details but God Ighalo’s hold up play was more than welcomed. — Nono (@senoufo223) March 8, 2020

Give Ighalo a permanent contract — Hagi (@m_hagi4) March 8, 2020